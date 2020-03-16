El Paso County jail visitation closes

Inmates at the El Paso County jail will no longer be able to visit with their family, starting Monday, March 16 amid new precautions set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy El Paso County Jail)

Friends and family members who arrive for video visitation at the El Paso County Jail displaying symptoms of coronavirus will be turned away.

Otherwise, it's "business as usual" when it comes to visitation, a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Attorneys can continue to meet with the clients as usual. Other visitors are being encouraged to utilize online visitation, but video visitation is still operational, the spokesperson said. 

More information on visitation can be found here. More information on social distancing efforts by the department in response to coronavirus can be found here.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the only current change to jail visitation is the denial of symptomatic visitors to the video visitation center.

