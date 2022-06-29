The suspect in a domestic disturbance turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning, ending an hours-long shelter-in-place order near the 3800 block of Half Turn Road, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard, police said.
The alert was sent at 10:20 p.m. and said that police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in the area. Police advised nearby residents to stay inside and stay away from and lock doors and windows.
Officers made contact with the suspect, identified as Seth Blakely, via phone and "convinced him to return to the scene" after learning he was not in the area, police said.
Blakely was arrested without incident.
The all-clear for neighbors was given at 12:36 a.m., KKTV reported.