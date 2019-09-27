It’s not every day you see a “lamb jam” in Colorado.
High-altitude sheepherders snarled traffic as they escorted a large flock of sheep down Gunnison County Road 12 in Colorado on Wednesday, September 25.
The unusual “lamb jam” took place just below Kebler Pass, which connects the mountain towns of Crested Butte and Paonia. Aspen groves line the scenic mountain road, making it one of the most breathtaking drives for seeing fall foliage across the Centennial State.
The picture above shows vehicles stopping in both directions as the large herd of sheep make their way across the high-altitude road, reaching its highest point at an elevation of 10,007 feet.
While this isn’t your ordinary traffic jam, animal crossings are a fairly common occurrence in mountainous states like Colorado. From free-roaming herds of donkeys to massive elk ruts, you’re likely to experience something wild and different while exploring Colorado.