A serious crash has closed down an intersection in a neighborhood west of Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, police tweeted that East Cucharras and Institute streets would be closed for the next several hours because of a crash, and advised drivers to find a different route.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the crash, reported just after 5 p.m., involved either a motorcycle or dirt bike.
Police told KKTV at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.
