Gazette Lights Stock Photo

A serious crash has closed down an intersection in a neighborhood west of Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said. 

At about 6 p.m. Friday,  police tweeted that East Cucharras and Institute streets  would be closed for the next several hours because of a crash, and advised drivers to find a different route. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the crash, reported just after 5 p.m., involved either a motorcycle or dirt bike.

Police told KKTV at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates. 

Load comments