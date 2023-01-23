The Colorado Springs Fire Department is evacuating an entire apartment complex in west Colorado Springs Monday night after a power outage.

The Fire Department is evacuating and assisting nonmobile residents from upper floors of the Regency Tower Senior 55 Plus Apartments, according to a tweet.

There are still 70 occupants in the building as of 7 p.m., and there are 25 firefighters on scene.

The power outage was caused by a "fault on private equipment," which damaged a transformer, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities. The power will not be restored until the private equipment is repaired and the transformer is replaced.

"Once Regency Towers completes repairs, our crews will return to safely re-energize the property. While our equipment did not cause the outage, we are doing everything we can to support the complex and its residents until repairs are made," Colorado Springs Utilities said.

According to an earlier statement from the Fire Department, the power outage is expected to impact the apartments for two days.

The building is located at 921 Green Star Drive and contains independent living apartments for occupants over age 55.