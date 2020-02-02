Semi crash in Castle Rock
Colorado State Patrol

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — First responders said passengers were trapped underneath a semi-truck that was involved in what firefighters referred to as a “major accident” on Founders Parkway Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the Interstate 25 interchange, according to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Ivan Alvarado.

Alvarado said the semi crashed into at least four other cars – bringing two of them down a hill with it – before crashing into the back of a liquor store.

