CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — First responders said passengers were trapped underneath a semi-truck that was involved in what firefighters referred to as a “major accident” on Founders Parkway Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the Interstate 25 interchange, according to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Ivan Alvarado.
According to @CSP_News this semi took two cars down the hill with it when it crashed on the I-25 southbound off-ramp of exit 184. 8 people transported to the hospital and CSP does not know the extent of their injuries #9News pic.twitter.com/A56y0DytdG— Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) February 2, 2020
Alvarado said the semi crashed into at least four other cars – bringing two of them down a hill with it – before crashing into the back of a liquor store.
CASTLE ROCK Updat eAll Lanes on I-25 and Meadows/Founders are OPEN. Cleanup continues in behind Bubbles Liquor World.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 3, 2020
