Western Colorado search and rescue teams joined forces on Tuesday to extricate an injured climber from an arduous climbing route, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

At about 10:30 a.m., NPS law enforcement received an emergency call about a rock climber who had been hurt in a fall on the Great White Wall climbing route on Black Canyon’s northern rim, officials said. The canyon is considered risky for even experienced climbers, according to the release.

“Even the seasoned climber can face risk of injury or death on the steep walls,” the release stated.

Search and rescue teams from Black Canyon and Western Colorado University descended 1,800 feet into the canyon, then climbed 300 feet up to the injured party, who was unconscious. The teams lowered the climber to the bottom of the canyon.

At about 7:25 p.m., a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter transferred the patient to Montrose. From there, a medical air ambulance took the climber to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, officials said.

In the interest of privacy, the patient’s name and condition were not released.