gazstock-crime-cop lights.jpg

Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have responded to Lake Pueblo after receiving a call about an overturned boat Sunday evening. 

In a tweet posted shortly before 9 p.m., officials said that rangers had found multiple people in the water, and that search and rescue efforts were underway.

Information on the conditions of the people found in the water were not immediately provided. An update from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson was expected at 10 p.m. 

People are asked to avoid the North Shore Marina while first responders work in the area. 

Some Colorado pools forced to close amid national lifeguard shortage

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments