Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have responded to Lake Pueblo after receiving a call about an overturned boat Sunday evening.

In a tweet posted shortly before 9 p.m., officials said that rangers had found multiple people in the water, and that search and rescue efforts were underway.

Information on the conditions of the people found in the water were not immediately provided. An update from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson was expected at 10 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the North Shore Marina while first responders work in the area.