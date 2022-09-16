The fitness center at Schriever Space Force Base will see a $30 million expansion in the coming years, as part of funding approved in the National Defense Authorization Act.
The funding will build a two-story addition providing approximately 57,250 square feet that will feature a dual- purpose basketball court and gymnasium, an indoor running track, racquetball courts and other fitness and group exercise rooms, said Stephen Brady, a spokesman for the base. The funding will also allow the base to remodel the men's and women's restrooms and locker rooms, he said.
The new building will be connected to the existing fitness center by a breezeway.
The existing fitness center was built in 2001 and is now too small for the base's workforce, he said. The base has added 242 homes since the center was built contributing to the need for a larger center.
Construction is projected to start in fiscal year 2023, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023, Brady said. It is expected to take about two years to build, he said. The project is currently available for contractors to bid on.
Sen. Michael Bennet claimed credit for earmarking the project for Colorado in a news release this spring.
"The fitness center improvements are critical to meet the demands of the growing population at Schriever, helping to ensure servicemember readiness, morale, and recruitment," Bennet said in a written statement.
The project was part of major spending bill that also included funding for projects at the Air Force Academy and Buckley Space Force Base.