PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
Gov. Jared Polis is relaxing social distancing restrictions in the state starting Monday, but has emphasized that COVID-19 is still a threat and that Colorado is not "in any way be going back to normal." On Sunday, the governor issued an executive order for the safer-at-home phase, which begins today. The order is tentatively set to expire in 30 days. You can read it here.
The safer-at-home order phase strongly encourages Coloradans to stay home as much as possible, but does not order it, and also allows some businesses and services to start up again.
Retailers embrace 'baby steps' toward normalcy as Colorado exits stay at home
What's not changing on April 27?
-Critical businesses (including grocery stores) will continue to have strict precautions in place, including social distancing, masks for all employees and frequent cleanings.
-Vulnerable populations and older adults must stay home except for when absolutely necessary.
-Restaurants will continue to offer pickup and delivery ONLY
-Group gatherings of 10 or more are still not allowed
What's staying closed:
-Restaurant and bar dining rooms, gyms, spas, churches and K-12 schools.
Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs now targeting late June reopening
What's opening?
STARTING MONDAY
-Retailers can reopen with curbside delivery service ONLY
-Elective dental and medical procedures can begin again as long as best practices are being implemented. Read the governor's executive order here. Read more about elective surgeries in Colorado Springs here.
-Real estates showings can begin (open houses not allowed)
STARTING FRIDAY:
-Personal services can be offered (with strict precautions): This includes salons, pet grooming, tattoo parlours and personal training
-Retailers may fully open as long as strict precautions are in place.
-Some chain stores, including Ross, Old Navy, Bed Bath & Beyond, IKEA, and REI temporarily closed all stores in the U.S. and have not yet announced a date for reopening.
STARTING MAY 4:
-The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License office will be open by appointment-only at three locations. Read more here.
-Up to 50 percent of staff can return to work in person at non critical commercial buildings, with social distancing in place. Telecommuting is still strongly encouraged, especially for vulnerable workers.
Are we reopening too soon in El Paso County? | Vince Bzdek
Some cities and counties in Colorado will not reopen just yet
While Colorado's stay-at-order expired Sunday, a handful of Colorado counties and municipalities have elected to extend their local stay-at-home orders, including Boulder and Denver.
Gov. Polis announced last week that local municipalities could build their own path toward pandemic recovery. Read more about that here.
Though the stay-at-home order has been lifted, the governor has urged Coloradans to continue to take precautions to limit the spread:
*Limit social interactions as much as possible
*Wear face coverings, maintain social distancing when out in public
*Avoid traveling outside of their local communities.
*Stay home if feeling sick
*Limit non-essential travel
*Under the new safer-at-home order, those seeing friends or family outside their households are encouraged to wear a mask, and stay 6 feet apart.