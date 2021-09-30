The city of Colorado Springs is set to begin work on the 30th Street Corridor project in mid-October, officials announced Thursday.
The project, set to be completed in late 2023, will revamp a 2 mile stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road through several roadway and safety improvements. Highlighting those improvements will be the construction of a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th to serve as a new entrance into Garden of the Gods Park. Details on an exact start date, road closures and detours will be announced in the future.
The goal of the 30th Street Corridor project is to address a multitude of issues with the current corridor, including the lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities, aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization, a lack of multi-use roadway facilities and access for emergency vehicles, among other issues.
“We are eager to get started on this project,” Colorado Springs Public Works project manager Robin Allen said in a release. “The design of these improvements took place over a 3 year period with continuous community and agency involvement in exploring alternatives, developing design concepts and evaluating environmental impacts."
The first phase of construction begins this fall, and crews will work on building a planned detention pond west of 30th near Chambers Way, as well as a temporary entrance to Garden of the Gods Park at Gateway. The entrance will allow visitors to access the park while the roundabout is being built.
City officials invite the public to an open house Oct. 11 at the Navigators Headquarters at 3820 N. 30th St. to learn more. The in person meeting begins at 8 a.m., and the virtual presentation begins at 9:30 a.m. People wishing to attend the virtual meeting must register at ColoradosSprings.gov/30thStreet.