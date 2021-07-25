Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.