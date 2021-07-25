A rollover accident involving a pickup truck towing two trailers seriously injured a Pueblo man and snarled traffic on Interstate 25 for hours Sunday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The driver of a Ford F-350 pickup truck pulling two trailers lost control and rolled the vehicle and trailers just after 2 p.m. on in the southbound lanes of I-25 just north of the Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange, Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. The 57-year-old driver, who was cited for careless driving, was taken by ambulance to Penrose Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash prompted the patrol to close the left lane in both directions — the northbound lane reopened after 10 minutes, but the southbound lane remained closed at 4:45 p.m. The closures triggered traffic backups in the southbound lane stretching to Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena, which is nearly six miles north of the Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange.