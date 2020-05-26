Rocky Mountain National park will begin a phased reopening Wednesday with limited services including basic park road and trail access, according to a press release issued by the park Tuesday.

The visitor centers and Wild Basin area will remain closed.

Trail Ridge Road will be open to Rainbow Curve on the east side and the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. Fall River Road will be open to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Only Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will be partially open on June 4, with approximately half of the campsites available for reservations. Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak Campgrounds will remain closed and may be re-evaluated for partial opening later in the summer.

Park staff will evaluate the level of visitation, crowding and congestion, and will meter access accordingly. As a result, some visitors may be asked to delay entry or return later.

Passes can only be purchased with credit cards at this time. No cash will be accepted.

Park officials offered the following guidelines:

Keep your distance. Give others plenty of room whether you are on a trail or in a parking lot. If staying at least six feet from others is not possible, wear a cloth face covering. Wear cloth face coverings while in park restrooms.

Keep it with you. If you brought it, take it with you. Trash pickup and restroom facilities will continue to be limited in many park areas. Follow Leave No Trace principles.

Know your limits. Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the busiest search and rescue parks in the country. Many of these incidents could be avoided with visitors planning and making responsible decisions. Winter-like conditions exist in high-elevation areas of the park. Bear Lake currently has 14 inches of snow. During the ongoing health crisis, it is critical to make wise choices to keep national park rangers and first responders out of harm’s way.

Protect wildlife. Obey speed limits and be aware of wildlife. During the closure, due to lack of vehicular traffic, park rangers have observed more wildlife congregating adjacent to or on internal park roads.