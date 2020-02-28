With the infectious coronavirus spreading around the globe, Pikes Peak region officials say local residents remain at low risk of contracting the disease that has sickened more than 82,000 and caused nearly 3,000 deaths since it broke out in China, but has yet to make inroads in the interior U.S.

Beyond that assurance, though, there is little they can offer beyond tips on preventing spread of germs, such as washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces. There is no vaccine for the virus and no medicine that can be administered once someone has tested positive for the disease. Local agencies are not involved in confirming cases, either; that's done at the federal level.

As of Friday, there have been no confirmed cases in Colorado.

However, several area schools sent emails to parents this week, alerting them to prevention, such as frequent hand washing, and letting them know that schools are aware of the latest reports on the spread of the virus.

An email Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent Walt Cooper's sent Thursday asked “that parents keep all children home who are demonstrating signs of illness as outlined in the Colorado Department of Public Health publication “How Sick is Too Sick?”

The district “maintains an effective practice of routine cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in schools, particularly concentrating on high-contact areas like lunch tables, doorknobs, drinking fountains, locker rooms and bathrooms,” Cooper said, adding that personal prevention efforts also are needed to stop the spread of any disease.

Devra Ashby, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs School District 11, which has more than 26,000 students, said the schools have disinfectant that was purchased as a precaution late last year when an outbreak of norovirus forced Grand Junction to close its schools.

“We heard it is effective against the COVID-19,” she said, referring to the official name for the strain of coronavirus.

If an outbreak were to warrant it, Ashby said D-11 would consider closing schools while the disease ran its course.

Some grocery stores and pharmacies have reported there had been a run on hand sanitizers and that masks also are selling out.

Globally, the World Health Organization announced Friday that the coronavirus outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world.

El Paso County Public Health is the lead agency that will coordinate action with health care providers, schools, government leaders and others and give direction, should cases of the virus appear here, said spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt.

Officials recommend residents take the same precautions to protect themselves as those for avoiding colds and flu:

• Wash hands for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an inner elbow shirt sleeve

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

• Stay home if you’re sick

• Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

Although only the CDC has the capability to test for the coronavirus, local hospitals are able to determine if someone with similar symptoms has the flu or another virus, said UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin. So far this season, UCHealth hospitals have admitted 179 flu patients.

If a coronavirus case was confirmed or suspected, UCHealth staff would be equipped with protective clothing to prevent transmitting the disease, Vogrin said.

Infected patients could be isolated in a negative-pressure room, she said.

The virus that's caused global alarm is part of a family of diseases that over time have spread from animals to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Preliminary data suggest that older adults and persons with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems might be at greater risk for severe illness from this virus," the CDC said.

The state and counties have rapid-response procedures in place to respond to an outbreak. Hewitt said emergency practice drills for epidemics have prepared responders from law enforcement to health care.

With so many military installations in El Paso County, the Pentagon would also play a large role in responding to any public health crisis.

Fort Carson has been selected as an alternate site to quarantine civilians exposed to the coronavirus overseas, but so far, none have been sent to the post.

Under the worst scenarios, the military could seal its gates to close off installations from the public. Commanders can also enact travel restrictions and quarantine units impacted by the virus.

The military is dusting off infectious-disease control plans, including figuring out ways more people can work from home if an outbreak occurs. If the disease spreads, commanders can restrict travel, change training plans and increase use of masks and other protective gear.

Military installations have always been seen as places where the risk of spreading disease is high, because many troops live in barracks and dormitories.

Such close living quarters have caused problems dating to the Revolutionary War and were on display last fall at the Air Force Academy when hundreds of cadets came down with a gastrointestinal virus.

The military in Colorado Springs has experience dealing with some of the world's most dangerous viruses.

In 2014, Fort Carson sent hundreds of soldiers to West Africa to help local governments combat an outbreak of Ebola. None of the troops contracted the often deadly disease.

More information about the virus is available at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.