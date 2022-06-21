A funeral service will be held for Riley Whitelaw on Thursday at Woodmen Valley Chapel.
Whitelaw, 17, was found dead inside the breakroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens on the evening of June 11.
Joshua Taylor Johnson made his first appearance in court Tuesday and had first-degree murder charges filed against him in the death of Whitelaw.
Thursday's service for Whitelaw is scheduled at 11 a.m. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help establish a scholarship fund in honor of the Air Academy High School student.
Click or tap here for a full life remembrance of Whitelaw.