Construction to renovate the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, a 100-year-old building downtown, could begin at the start of 2023 and finish by the end of 2024, Chris Grundy, the project's manager, announced at a community meeting Thursday evening.

The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, a local nonprofit aimed at funding the $53 million project, hosted its third community meeting to announce updates on the project and discuss community feedback.

"We think this is an opportunity to do something really special for this community," said Bob Cope, the city's economic development director.

During the meeting, the collective discussed the findings of their online survey of 150 residents. Respondents voiced concerns and interest in preserving the building's historical accuracy, aesthetics and access to parking, as well as promoting sustainability and equity within the auditorium.

The collective plans to preserve the buildings exterior while "reinventing" the interior of the building to include a revamped auditorium with collapsible staggered seating, rehearsal studios and offices for nonprofits, as well as a cafe and black box, among other renovations, said Chris Wineman, the project's architect.

The updates would also include maintenance, safety improvements and make the facility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"The truth is we're building a building around these others while preserving it," said Jeff Finn, the head of construction. "And so it is extremely difficult to do so."

If the city and the collective complete phase two of the memorandum of understanding, which dictates the collective secure funding for the project, among other stipulations, then the collective will take ownership of the building.

"Worst-case scenario if for some reason the facility wasn't sustainable, it would come back to the city and presumably with $50 million worth of improvements," Cope said. "So we think that we are really minimizing that risk to the city."

The nonprofit committed to raising $53 million, but more precise cost estimates would be determined in coming months, said Linda Weise, president and CEO of the collective.

"This is not the fly by the seat of your pants," Weise said. "This is actually the best practices of many, many cultural organizations across our country, and I'm really proud to tell you that they're all watching us make history here in Colorado Springs for this building."