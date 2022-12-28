UPDATE: The water main break was repaired and water service restored as of 4:30 p.m., Manitou Springs officials said.

City crews in Manitou Springs were making progress in repairing a ruptured water main on Wednesday, but residents were still advised to conserve water.

Repair technicians have located the source of the break and are "confident" that they will be able to fix it sometime Wednesday, according to spokesman Alex Trefry.

The damages have created a disruption for majority of households in Manitou Springs, and water pressure will continue to drop until the main is fixed.

Meanwhile, the city is urging its residents to conserve water by participating in the following:

. Turn off sprinklers

. Refrain from washing cars and sidewalks with water

. Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

. Do not use water for anything except necessary activities

After the water connection is restored, it’s normal for discoloration and low water pressure to occur. The issue can be resolved by running your bathtub tap on cold until the water runs clear.

Updates regarding the status of repair and central location of the damage can be found on the city’s website.