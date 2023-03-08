Colorado Springs residents are getting the chance to help name the new senior center.

The city on Wednesday launched an online survey where residents can cast their vote between four possible names for the new facility, which will be getting a new home as the city prepares to replace the approximately 50-year-old building on North Hancock Avenue.

"Many communities have renamed their senior centers to more accurately reflect the current lifestyle of residents in this age demographic, as well as the programmatic offerings," Ryan Trujillo, the city's deputy chief of staff, said in a news release.

Through March 24, residents can cast their votes online at the project webpage at coloradosprings.gov/SeniorCenterRenovation. Click on the red "Take the Survey" link on the left-hand side. The project team will consider public feedback before determining a final name, the release said.

Residents can choose between four name options: Colorado Springs Senior Center, Center for Active Seniors, The Encore or The Hub at Hancock. Residents may also write in suggested names for the new building.

The city is using $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the new facility officials say will be safer, bigger and more accommodating to visitors.

Officials expect construction on the new senior center to begin in August. It will be built at the corner of North Hancock Avenue and East Caramillo Street, east of the existing building that will be demolished. Construction could last 18 to 24 months, according to the project webpage.

The YMCA operates the center, offering exercise and health classes, art classes, social clubs and continuing education for seniors. The YMCA is finalizing a plan to continue offering these services at alternate locations until the new senior center opens, the project website states.