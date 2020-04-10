Starting 6 p.m. Friday, trails and roads at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. will be closed until further notice.
Denver Parks and Recreation announced Friday on Twitter that it would be closing the park to limit the spread of COVID-19.
All concerts and events through May 11 were cancelled at the amphitheater last month, but the park's popular roads and trails had remained opened.
The 73rd annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks, sponsored by the Colorado Council of Churches, will be a virtual gathering this year. You can watch it here on Sunday morning.
Other popular parks and outdoor areas that have temporarily closed amid the pandemic include Rocky Mountain National Park, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, and the Manitou Incline.
