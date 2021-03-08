On the exact day he joined the fire academy 34 years earlier, Randy Royal took a new oath Monday — this time as Colorado Springs' fire chief.
In a scaled-down ceremony at the Colorado Springs Fire Department headquarters on Printers Parkway, Mayor John Suthers swore Royal into his new role.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Royal told a small crowd of family, friends, colleagues and city leaders. “It’s a great department. We have really good people and I’m honored to be selected to lead it.”
He will oversee a department with a roughly $77 million annual budget, more than 500 sworn and non-sworn employees and 23 fire stations around the city, public information officer Mike Smaldino said.
Royal, who succeeds former Fire Chief Ted Collas, joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department in March 1987. He has worked as a paramedic, battalion chief, shift commander, and, most recently, as the deputy chief overseeing operations.
Royal was selected to be the new chief from among 37 candidates in a nationwide search, officials said.
Among his top priorities as chief include continuing initiatives that will help improve how quickly firefighters and paramedics can get to emergencies and mitigating wildfire risk, Royal said.
“We’re staying in a drought and going into spring, summer,” he said of the wildfire concerns. “We’re very cautious about what’s going on with that. We want to make sure we’re safe here.”
Five Colorado Springs Fire Department employees were promoted along with Royal's appointment Monday. Among them were Jayme McConnellogue, sworn in — on International Women’s Day — as the department’s first female deputy chief overseeing operations.
McConnellogue joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department as a firefighter in 1998 and has also served as a paramedic, lieutenant, captain and, most recently, battalion chief.
“I’ve spent almost 24 years in the department and (change) didn’t happen overnight,” she said. “It’s something that happens over time. This is a very different department than it was even 24 years ago.”
Royal, who said he first met McConnellogue as a firefighter more than two decades ago, said, “I told her if she worked as hard as she did then, and had the attitude, that she would go far in this organization. … She’s a hard worker, she’s dedicated to both our department and the community, and will do an excellent job.”
Other Fire Department employees promoted Friday are Patrick Bruner to paramedic, Ian Elliott to lieutenant, Josh Winter to captain, and Carrick Patterson to battalion chief.
“Our main goal is to keep (residents) safe and healthy, and we’re going to be working to do that the best we can,” Royal said.