Neighbors saved the day when a kitchen fire ignited in a southeast Springs apartment Saturday night.
Uhura Grant says she and her husband were snuggled in for a movie night when they heard screaming.
“At first, we thought it was a fight, so we kind of listened,” she told 11 News. “Then she yelled, ‘My house is on fire, someone call 911!’”
Grant grabbed her fire extinguisher and ran towards the screaming.
“When we got there, [the occupants] were trying to come out of the house. And she had her own fire extinguisher, but she didn’t know how to use it,” Grant said. “So, I had already pulled the pin on mine. So I just ran in, and she was having a kitchen fire. The stove was on fire, the wall was on fire. Then I put it out.”
By the time firefighters pulled up, there was nothing for them to extinguish.
