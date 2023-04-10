Endangered Missing Alert

Liliana Mia Partee, 8, was last seen Friday.

 Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Law enforcement is concerned for the safety of an 8-year-old child who has been missing since Friday.

The Pueblo Police Department is searching for Liliana Mia Partee, who is described as 4-foot-8 and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She also has a rash under her right eye.

Liliana was last seen Friday and may be traveling in a 2017 blue Kia Sportage with Colorado plates BKYT38.

A statewide alert issued Monday lists 54-year-old Frederick Partee as a suspect. He is described as 6-foot-1, 230 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

Frederick's relationship to Liliana has not been shared, but the two have the same last name.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

