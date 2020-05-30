A protest over the death of George Floyd as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck will be held in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
The rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall. The Gazette will provide updates as they occur.
There will be another protest in Denver after two nights of unrest near the state Capitol.
Floyd died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by placing his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Monday.
Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's detainment were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
