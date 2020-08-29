A group of protesters and Denver Police clashed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday night as officers used pepper balls, smoke and other agents in an attempt to disperse a crowd that gathered outside of the fenced District 6 headquarters.
By around 11:30 p.m., the crowd had moved away from the precinct and apparently moved back toward Civic Center Park, where they began their march two hours before, chanting "this is what democracy looks."
This comes after 12 hours of entirely peaceful protests during the day, but as darkness fell, groups of protesters arrived with homemade shields and helmets.
Much of Friday night's action centered on East Colfax Avenue and Washington Street, where demonstrators shouted about a resolution while officers in riot gear told the crowd to disperse to the south over a loud speaker.