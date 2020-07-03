AURORA, Colo. — Protesters surrounded an Aurora Police Department (APD) precinct Friday evening, chanting "why are you in riot gear?"
Group leaders said they planned to surround the precinct until APD fires the two remaining officers involved in Elijah McClain's death. The third officer was fired Friday evening for responding to a text message that contained a photo mocking McClain's death.
Protesters, angered over how @AuroraPD have responded to Elijah McClain’s death have taken over Colfax, headed to APD HQ. #9News pic.twitter.com/JCgHflbcuQ— Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) July 4, 2020
This demonstration comes the same day APD released the photo that showed three officers smiling and doing a carotid hold near the memorial for McClain.
The protesters had marched there from Evergreen Avenue and Billings Street, the site of McClain's deadly struggle with Aurora officers in August 2019.
