Elijah McClain protests

Screenshot- 9News video of protests in Aurora on July 3, 2020. 

AURORA, Colo. — Protesters surrounded an Aurora Police Department (APD) precinct Friday evening, chanting "why are you in riot gear?"

Group leaders said they planned to surround the precinct until APD fires the two remaining officers involved in Elijah McClain's death. The third officer was fired Friday evening for responding to a text message that contained a photo mocking McClain's death.

This demonstration comes the same day APD released the photo that showed three officers smiling and doing a carotid hold near the memorial for McClain.

Cops fired over photos of chokehold used on Elijah McClain

This photo released by the Aurora Police Department, in Colorado, shows Officers Erica Marrero, from left, Jaron Jones and Kyle Dittrich. Jason Rosenblatt, one of three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain, has been fired over the photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the Black man died in August 2019, according to documents from prosecutors. The officers shown in the photo have either been fired or have resigned, according to officials.

The protesters had marched there from Evergreen Avenue and Billings Street, the site of McClain's deadly struggle with Aurora officers in August 2019.

Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos
