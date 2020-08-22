DENVER — Demonstrators called for the abolition of the Denver Police Department at a protest outside police headquarters Saturday night.
Videos on Twitter showed protesters breaking windows, setting small fires and shooting off fireworks in downtown Denver.
In a post circulating online for the "Give em Hell" protest, organizers called on participants to "bring your gear" to the demonstration. The post also called out a list of government officials including Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver Department of Public Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson and several Denver City Councilmembers for refusing to address their demands to abolish the police department.
People are breaking every window they see. Someone came out of Quiznos with a drink in hand and said, “I needed a coke” #9News pic.twitter.com/q5r6niZq0O— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
A tree is on fire outside the courthouse. People are throwing rocks at a Sheriff’s Office van. Important to note, nearly all of the protesters have shields or helmets. Most are dressed in all black #9News pic.twitter.com/xojCHYDVmX— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca recently submitted a proposal to replace the Denver Police Department with an unarmed "peace force," but she was the only person to vote for it at a recent City Council meeting.
“This department is charged with responsibility to actively implement strategies to prevent conflict, reduce violence, and strengthen security and is to do so prioritizing a holistic, anti-racist, public health oriented approach,” a document posted to the Denver City Council website reads.
