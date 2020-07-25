Two people were injured after shots were fired during a Saturday evening protest in Aurora against racial injustice and the death of Elijah McClain.
According to Aurora police, a protester fired a gun as a vehicle drove through the crowd of protesters marching on Interstate 225 in Aurora around 7 p.m.
One protester was hit by the gunfire, and was taken to the hospitaL. A second person with a graze wound arrived at the hospital later, police said.
Police made contact with the driver and are investigating. They said the vehicle was towed, but did not report any protesters being struck by it.
The 9News helicopter, Sky9, captured a turquoise-colored vehicle accelerating down the highway during the protest. The aerial video shows some protesters throwing objects at it and others scrambling to get out of the way.
The protest forced the closure of Interstate 225 for about an hour Saturday evening. It was reported back open at 7:30 p.m.
According to 9News, protesters initially gathered outside the Aurora Police Department headquarters at the Aurora Municipal Center at 5 p.m. Saturday. Protesters blocked off several streets during the demonstration before heading back to the Municipal Center.
UPDATE: There has been a fire started inside of an office in the courthouse.Protestors need to leave the area immediately.— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020
Shortly before 9 p.m., police reported that protesters were "throwing objects, shining lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers." Police also reported protesters had broken windows and started a fire inside a the courthouse building, which was quickly extinguished.
While the majority of the protestors were peaceful, a group decided to hijack the message tonight & cause major damage to the courthouse & courtyard.We are still seeking witnesses w/ info regarding the shooting on I-225. You can contact @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/E5zFJp6HS8— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020
The protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations against racial injustice and the death of Elijah McClain, a black man who died after a confrontation with Aurora police last August. The case has attracted national attention following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests against police brutality across the country.
