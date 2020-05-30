After two days and nights of rage in cities across America over the death of an unarmed black man while being held down by a Minneapolis police officer, a protest is planned Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The protest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. outside City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., and proceed through downtown.
The Gazette will be on scene and providing updates throughout the protest.
Denver has seen unrest for two consecutive nights, protesters clashing with police, blocking streets and damaging cars and other property. However, Colorado's capital has not seen the looting the violence that has erupted in Minneapolis and other cities.
Another demonstration with up to 10,000 protesters is expected in Civic Center Park near the state Capitol on Saturday.
George Floyd, who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by placing his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Monday.
Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's detainment were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
