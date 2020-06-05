For the 7th night in a row, protesters in Colorado Springs are marching to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. 

An estimated 200 protesters marched down Willamette Avenue Friday evening, chanting "I can't breathe" and "hands up, don't shoot," before taking a knee at Bijou and El Paso streets. 

The march followed 9 minutes of of silence outside of City Hall, where protesters set up a memorial with candles, hand-made signs and flowers to remember those killed by police, including Breonna Taylor, a Lousiville EMT who was killed in a police shooting in March. She would have turned 27 today. 

