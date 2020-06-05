For the 7th night in a row, protesters in Colorado Springs are marching to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
An estimated 200 protesters marched down Willamette Avenue Friday evening, chanting "I can't breathe" and "hands up, don't shoot," before taking a knee at Bijou and El Paso streets.
The march followed 9 minutes of of silence outside of City Hall, where protesters set up a memorial with candles, hand-made signs and flowers to remember those killed by police, including Breonna Taylor, a Lousiville EMT who was killed in a police shooting in March. She would have turned 27 today.
9:12 p.m. Demonstrators sing Happy Birthday to remember Breonna Taylor, and create heart symbol with their hands while gathered on the steps of City Hall.
Protesters throw up hearts on the steps of City Hall in memory of victims of police brutality. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/rIdL0jTYbs— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
Demonstrators sing Happy Birthday to #BreonnaTayor again, and cheer loud and proud to “make sure they know we are here.” I’m sorry it’s dark, but numbers have at least doubled since I arrived at City Hall tonight. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/yFggLk5gps— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8:50 p.m.
Some scenes from tonight’s #ColoradoSpringsProtest. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/28yB2VYfRy— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8:17 p.m.
Turning west on Bijou. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/o0lMCLscAi— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8:06 p.m.
Taking a knee at Bijou and El Paso in the memory of #BreonnaTayor. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/cx7iycWxcV— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
8 p.m.
The march is on. We are currently walking East (I think) on E Willamette. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/mtrqUuOREQ— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
I’m going to estimate at least 200 now marching. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/KGqlh6QIVZ— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
7:35 p.m.
Demonstrators wished #BreonnaTayor a happy birthday (she would have been 27 today) and participated in a 9 minute moment of silence to honor #GeorgeFloyd. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/fVLzo4jqMh— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
7:05 p.m.
Jaz fixes a sign on a memorial outside City Hall. Candles, hand-made signs and flowers sit at the feet of Lady Liberty in rememberance of victims of police brutality. #ColoradoSpringsProtest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/F9J5PmCIlu— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020
7 p.m.
#BLMprotest: I’m here at City Hall for the 7th night of protests in Colorado Springs. I estimate 150+ are here following a brief storm passed through downtown with more joining. @csgazette #ColoradoSpringsProtest pic.twitter.com/DGSyYaKnxb— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 6, 2020