A witness in the ongoing Donthe Lucas trial was shot and killed in Denver before having the opportunity to take the stand.
Late on the night of Feb. 26, Denver police responded to reports of a woman lying near the corner of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street. Officers determined the woman was deceased after getting on scene. She was later identified as 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, and her cause of death was confirmed to be a gunshot wound. The case is being investigated by the Denver Police Department as a homicide.
District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed to 11 News that Martinez was supposed to testify on behalf of the prosecution in Lucas’ murder trial. It is unknown what Martinez’s link to the case is, but the district attorney has confirmed she was an “endorsed” witness, or someone given notice that she would be obligated to testify.
Denver police say that right now, they do not suspect any connection between the shooting and the trial. When asked the same question by 11 News, Chostner responded that he “can only say she would have been a witness for the prosecution.”
