After nearly 11 years of leading Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, CEO Lynne Telford announced on Monday that she will retire.

“This has always been my ambition to have a really meaningful job, and this has been that,” she said. “It’s really been the highlight of my career and the way I’m delighted to end my career; this is a great organization and a great mission.”

She doesn’t have an exact date of departure. The organization’s board of directors has formed a selection committee, which will conduct the search for a replacement.

“I’d agreed to stay on until they get that done,” she said, which likely will be in the summer.

Telford, 67, decided to leave this year because she believes the organization is strong and in good shape, and she wants to spend time with her friends and family.

“I expect to stay involved in the community, but not at full bore here at Care and Share,” Telford said.

Telford said the job repeatedly has taught her about “the power of community.”

Whenever the need for food ramped up, such as during the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire, the 2013 Black Forest fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, not only has the public responded with increased food donations but also stepped up to volunteer, she said.

Over the past decade, Telford led the organization to more than double in size, Tim Sullivan, board chairman, said in a statement.

“Lynne’s passion and personal touch have been the trusted face of Care and Share,” he said.

The number of pounds of food distributed topped a record 25 million last year, and Telford said the organization has budgeted to provide up to the same amount this year.

Food primarily gets distributed across 31 southern Colorado counties through 280 local food pantries, soup kitchens and other social service organizations. A third distribution center that opened in the San Luis Valley is helping get food out faster, Telford said.

Care and Share debuted two organization-owned pantries, Sunny Side Markets, in Pueblo and Fountain last year, where those in need can pick up free food in a grocery-store setup. It's the first direct-service model for Care and Share, which also now is bringing food into low-income neighborhoods using mobile trucks.

The expanded operations are going well, Telford said.

“The numbers in people are increasing all the time, and it has to do with confidence,” she said. “A lot of times people don’t ask for help because they feel embarrassed, worried we’ll ask them a lot of questions or that there’s some trick involved. People are becoming comfortable, and the markets are developing into a place of community gathering.”

Organizational revenue has increased in tandem.

Individual donors had been at 10,000 for years, Telford said, then jumped to 20,000 in 2020, as the pandemic took hold. Last year, it settled at 17,000 donors.

“That means a lot of people who discovered us at the beginning of the pandemic are sticking with us,” Telford said. “We’re showing people we really appreciate and value their investment in Care and Share.”

After 20 years working in finance, the final five years at a semi-conductor business in Colorado Springs, Telford decided she wanted to get more involved in the community.

She took a job in October 2000 at Pikes Peak United Way, eventually becoming chief operating officer. She also worked for four years at the executive director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

Telford became CEO of Care and Share in March 2011.

Under her tenure, Care and Share also built a disaster-response system that assisted people needing food as a result of the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, the federal government shutdown, undrinkable water in Security and the COVID pandemic.

And three years ago, Care and Share established an endowment fund that spins off 5% into the annual operating budget. The endowment has grown to $1.4 million, Telford said, and is a reliable way to help sustain future operations.

“As we look ahead, we’re focusing on purchasing more food on our own, due to a decrease in donated food and increase in need across our service area,” she said. “We are also looking into ways we can create better food access for rural communities.”

But she’s ready for a change.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into this place, and it’s time just to do things at a different pace,” she said. “I just want to have more time for fun.”