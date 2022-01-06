Free soccer for kids? That's the goal.
For the second straight year, at least 300 kids can sign up to play soccer for free in Colorado Springs during the spring and fall — thanks to a program by Olympic City USA, a grant funded by the Dakota Foundation and support from Children's Hospital Colorado and the Shuck Foundation.
The program waives the registration fee for the first 300 kids who register as pre-kindergarten to second grade with the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. Free spots are available at parks throughout the city, with the southeast and central parts having the most available, the city said in a news release.
“In Olympic City USA, we recognize the positive impact that youth sports can have on kids, which will last through their lifetime,” Janet Suthers, chair of the Olympic City USA Task Force, said in a statement. “This opportunity should not be limited by the ability to pay a fee, and this program eliminates that barrier. We are so grateful that the Dakota Foundation was able to fund this program through 2022, and we look forward to expanding it to reach more kids across more age groups.”
To register, visit coloradosprings.gov/sports-office/page/youth-sports.
The city is looking for volunteer coaches to help with the soccer program. To apply, visit coloradosprings.gov/volunteercoaching?mlid=4621.
