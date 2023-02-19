Presidents Day
PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on regular schedule Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open Monday.

Post Office: Post Offices closed and no mail delivery Monday.

Public schools: Most school districts closed Monday. Check with individual districts.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls, major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.

