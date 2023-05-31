President Joe Biden arrived on Air Force One in Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening ahead of his address Thursday at the Air Force Academy graduation.
Air Force One touched down shortly before 6 p.m. at Peterson Space Force Base, where he was greeted by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet along with military officers, including the commander of NORAD, Gen. Glen VanHerck.
Suthers and Bennet walked with Biden across the tarmac to a small crowd where the president paused to talk.
Air Force One is visible as President Joe Biden, center, speaks with by Sen. Michael Bennet, left, and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, right, as he arrives at Peterson Space Force Base.
the associated press
The motorcade also pulled over near the Air Force Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadron that will put on an air show at the graduation.
Biden will speak to more than 900 academy graduates and a crowd that in the past has been around 30,000 at Falcon Stadium.
Biden, who has announced his 2024 reelection campaign, previously spoke at graduation during his two terms as vice president, the first in 2009 and again in 2014, where he challenged graduating Air Force Academy cadets to help create a "new world order for the 21st century."
During the speech in 2014, he discussed administration plans to leave nearly 10,000 troops in Afghanistan and made several references to Russian aggression, restating a U.S. guarantee of a democratic Ukraine — topics that still hold weight nine years later.
President Joe Biden speaks with guests on the tarmac as he arrives at Peterson Space Force Base Wednesday.
the associated press
The speech on Thursday will arrive a little over a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has received aid from the U.S. in recent months. The commencement will also occur as the nation approaches the two-year anniversary of completely withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Biden's arrival in El Paso County comes amid an ongoing fight over U.S. Space Command headquarters between contenders Colorado Springs and Huntsville, Ala.
Colorado Springs officials and members of the state’s congressional delegation have worked for more than two years to reverse an order by President Donald Trump for U.S. Space Command to move from Colorado Springs to the Alabama city in January 2021, or at least to have the headquarters location process reopened.
PHOTOS: Olympian Apolo Ohno flies with the Thunderbirds
Olympian Apolo Ohno takes a picture with Capt. Kaity Toner, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base after flying with Thunderbird pilot Maj. Jeff Downie. Ohno, who lived in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno prepare to take off Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno return from an hour-long flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base.
Olympian Apolo Ohno celebrates with Maj. Jeff Downie after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot took Ohno for a ride Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base.
Flight surgeon Maj. Travis "Angry" Grindstaff meets with Olympian Apolo Ohno before he flew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tech. Sgt. and 2014 Mitchell High School graduate Brandon Butler help Olympian Apolo Ohno with his equipment before flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno adjusts his anti-gravity pants before flying with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno greets the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crew before flying with pilot Maj. Jeff Downie Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno take a picture before taking off on an hour-long flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno poses for a picture before flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crews waves to Olympian Apolo Ohno as he and pilot Maj. Jeff Downie take off for an hour ride in the sky Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno celebrate after returning from their flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
(The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie gives Olympian Apolo Ohno a gift from the Thunderbirds team after returning from their flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno talks to reporters after flying with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno poses for a picture with his father Yuki Ohno after flying with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno waits in the cockpit before flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Olympian Apolo Ohno waves to his family before flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno return from an hour-long flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno return from an hour-long flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeff Downie and Olympian Apolo Ohno return from an hour-long flight Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base. Ohno, who lived and trained in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
