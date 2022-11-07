Powerball hopefuls in Colorado and across the U.S. will be paying close attention when the mega-lottery’s latest numbers are drawn Monday night.

At 10:59 EST (8:59 MST), the numbers will be drawn and players will learn if a lucky winner (or winners) will walk away with the record $1.9 billion jackpot. (Cash value is $921.9 million, according to powerball.com.)

Numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night, and the top prize grows each time it goes unclaimed. When no one claimed the $1.6 billion jackpot after Saturday’s drawing, the money jumped $300 million. The prize started at $20 million in August and has grown for 40 consecutive drawings without a winner.

In order to win, a player must match all six numbers drawn. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball.com crashed after Saturday’s drawing due to an extreme amount of activity as millions of people went online to see if they had won the prize, according to news reports. On Monday afternoon, the website showed only a homepage with the new jackpot amount and winners from Saturday’s lesser drawings.

Eight Colorado players won a total of $2.6 million for matching five numbers from Saturday’s drawing. A Pueblo contestant and an Edgewater player each won $1 million, and six other contestants won prizes ranging from $50,000 to $150,000. None of the winners purchased their tickets in Colorado Springs.