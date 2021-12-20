Working around the clock since Wednesday’s windstorm, Colorado Springs Utilities crews are shifting from “response” to “recovery” operations after restoring power to 99.7% of its customers, the agency announced Monday.

The windstorm, which brought gusts exceeding 90 mph, caused a variety of property damage and knocked out power to more than 40,000 customers. As of 5 p.m. Monday, about 120 customers remained without power, the agency said in a message posted to its website.

In the response phase, crews worked to get power back up as quickly as possible, often rigging temporary service for their customers. Now that Utilities is in the recovery phase, “staff will focus on deliberate, intentional final repair work,” a news release stated.

Customers still without power either have greater post-storm cleanup needs, separate hazards resulting from storm damage, or other technically challenging issues that are slowing repair.

“We are reaching out to these customers directly to provide information and guidance,” the utility said in the release.

Utilities staff members have identified and addressed more than 1,000 system issues since the storm hit, officials said.

Agency officials said some customers who have had their power restored will experience brief outages while crews perform final assessments and permanent repair. These interruptions in service will usually be less than 30 minutes, and Utilities will attempt to contact affected customers in advance via automated phone message.

Although the agency would not estimate when the remaining customers will be up and running, they said technicians, tree trimming crews and a host of other support personnel will continue to work 24/7 until every single home has its power restored.

The agency cautioned residents to avoid areas with downed lines, fallen trees and other debris while crews perform final cleanup and repair operations. Residents are asked to check on any neighbors who are elderly, disabled or sick.

Anyone needing information on debris removal, spoiled food disposal, and other storm related needs is advised to call 211.