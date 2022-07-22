Colorado Springs Utilities responded to an outage Friday that affected just over 2,500 customers in south Colorado Springs.
The outage was reported by CSU's twitter account just before noon and covered an area from Interstate 25 to Broadmoor Valley Road and Lake Circle to Venetucci Boulevard.
We're responding to an electric outage in southern Colorado Springs, affecting about 2,500 customers. The outage is in the area of Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue. A crew is responding.— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 22, 2022
Track the status on https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/n4CySGmlmp
The power was restored for all affected around 12:40 p.m., according to a tweet from Utilities. The cause of the outage was unknown.
The outage occurred on a day that could see record-breaking temperatures in Colorado Springs with highs nearing 95. In areas north of Colorado Springs such as Denver and Boulder, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.