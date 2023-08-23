A power outage was reported in southeast Colorado Springs after a vehicle crashed into a transformer Wednesday afternoon.

The outage was reported at 2:48 p.m. for the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood and affected approximately 1,312 customers, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.

Utility crews were able to restore power for all but one resident just before 8 p.m.

For updates, view the CSU Power Outage Map here.