A power outage was reported in southeast Colorado Springs after a vehicle crashed into a transformer Wednesday afternoon.
The outage was reported at 2:48 p.m. for the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood and affected approximately 1,312 customers, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.
Utility crews were able to restore power for all but one resident just before 8 p.m.
We are responding to an electric outage that's affecting approximately 1,312 customers in the Stratmoor neighborhood. It was caused by a vehicle that crashed into a transformer. Crews are on scene and are working to restore power.— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 23, 2023
