A power outage across Cimarron Hills affected 243 addresses Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.

The outage was reported at 1:06 p.m. for a neighborhood northeast of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Powers and Galley Road were dark for all directions, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a tweet.

CSU crews restored power to residents around 4 p.m.

