A power outage across Cimarron Hills affected 243 addresses Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.
The outage was reported at 1:06 p.m. for a neighborhood northeast of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue.
Traffic signals at the intersection of Powers and Galley Road were dark for all directions, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a tweet.
Signals at Powers/Galley are dark all directions due to a power outage. CSU is aware and working on the outage. Use caution and treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 29, 2023
CSU crews restored power to residents around 4 p.m.
Click here for updates on the outage on CSU's website.
