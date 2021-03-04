Power outages affecting thousands in Colorado Springs

Two outages in Colorado Springs left thousands without power Thursday.
Colorado Springs Utilities publicly announced the outages at about 4:20 p.m. Both were near downtown Colorado Springs, according to the power company. Most of the affected customers were east of Interstate 25.
About 5,000 customers were impacted.
Crews are currently responding to 2 separate outages near downtown. One north along Nevada Ave. from Colorado College past Fillmore. The other north of Hwy. 24 on both sides of I-25. Treat uncontrolled intersections as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/NvKNutI3W9— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 4, 2021
"Crews are currently responding to 2 separate outages near downtown," the power company tweeted. "One north along Nevada Ave. from Colorado College past Fillmore. The other north of Hwy. 24 on both sides of I-25."
About two hours after the outage was reported, the power company tweeted that "more than half" of their customers had power restored.
Colorado Springs Utilities said they expect to have power restored to all customers by 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the the outages is not yet known.
