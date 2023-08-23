A power outage was reported in southeast Colorado Springs after a vehicle crashed into a transformer Wednesday afternoon.

The outage was reported at 2:48 p.m. for the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood and is currently affecting 1,312 customers, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.

Utility crews are on the scene and estimate power will be fully restored for residents by 6:38 p.m.

