A power outage across Cimarron Hills is affecting 243 addresses Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.

The outage was reported at 1:06 p.m. for a neighborhood northeast of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Powers and Galley Road are dark for all directions, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a tweet. Drivers should use caution and treat the dark intersection as a four-way stop.

CSU crews are working to restore the power and estimates residents will have power by 4:56 p.m.

