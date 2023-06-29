A power outage across Cimarron Hills is affecting 243 addresses Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.
The outage was reported at 1:06 p.m. for a neighborhood northeast of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue.
Traffic signals at the intersection of Powers and Galley Road are dark for all directions, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a tweet. Drivers should use caution and treat the dark intersection as a four-way stop.
Signals at Powers/Galley are dark all directions due to a power outage. CSU is aware and working on the outage. Use caution and treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 29, 2023
CSU crews are working to restore the power and estimates residents will have power by 4:56 p.m.
Click here for updates on the outage on CSU's website.
