About 2,700 people lost power in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night. The outage was reported by Colorado Springs Utilities shortly before 8:30 p.m.

As of 9:40 p.m., power had been restored to all but about 100 customers, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Dark intersections should be treated as four-way stops until power is restored, according to the update.

Check back to csu.org/outagemap for the latest updates.