Another power outage occurred Wednesday evening in northeast Colorado Springs, after a raccoon caused an outage Tuesday that impacted over 8,000 Colorado Springs residents, according to Gazette news partner KKTV 11 News.
Wednesday's outage, which hit areas east of and within Briargate neighborhoods, started at around 5:30 p.m., and affected around 9,000 residents, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
So far, Colorado Springs Utilities has not identified the issue causing the outage, but Public Affairs Specialist Jennifer Jordan Kemp said that as of around 6:30, power had been restored to around 5,600 residents, and that the estimated restoration time for all customers was 10 p.m.