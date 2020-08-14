Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va., Friday, July 31, 2020. Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results. The public might not know the winner of the presidential race on Election Day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because mail ballots take longer to count because of security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed.