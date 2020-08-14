House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays

Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va., Friday, July 31, 2020. Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results. The public might not know the winner of the presidential race on Election Day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because mail ballots take longer to count because of security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed.

 J. Scott Applewhite

The US Postal Service plans to remove hundreds of high-volume mail-processing machines from facilities across the country, leading some postal workers to fear they may have less capacity to process mail during election season.

Documents obtained by CNN indicate 671 machines used to organize letters or other pieces of mail are slated for "reduction" in dozens of cities this year. The agency started removing machines in June, according to postal workers.

While the reductions come amid decreased mail volume this year and are described by some postal officials as making the service more cost-effective, the effort overlaps with other actions implemented by the Postal Service that workers have blamed for delivery delays. The new procedures were described in a July memo and include staff hours being cut.

For more on this story visit CNN.com. 

Load comments