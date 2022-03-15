Effective immediately, South Tejon Street will be closed from Fountain Boulevard to Mill Street for repairs to the South Tejon Railroad Underpass Bridge, officials with the city of Colorado Springs announced Tuesday.
The road is expected to remained closed until repairs are completed and could remain closed until the end of the week, officials said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
According to Max D’Onofrio, a spokesman for the city, the closure was prompted by an inspection of the bridge in which crews noted an issue that needed attention. D’Onofrio said that bridges like the South Tejon Railroad Underpass Bridge are inspected every 90 days.
Ultimately, the city would like to see the bridge replaced, he added.