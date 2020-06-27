DENVER — Interstate 70 will be fully closed between Steele/Vasquez and Interstate 270 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday to allow for demolition of the old Colorado Boulevard Bridge which is part of the Central 70 Project. It won't reopen until about 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
"This Colorado Boulevard interchange is one of our biggest volume north/south roads across I-70, so [it's] a big accomplishment to get some of the southbound traffic onto the new bridge," said Keith Stefanik, Central 70 project director.
During the closure the following detours will be in place:
-Drivers on westbound I-70 will be detoured north on I-270 to I-76 west and will continue south onto I-25 to I-70.
-Drivers on eastbound I-70 will be detoured north on I-25 to I-76 east and will continue south on I-270 to I-70.