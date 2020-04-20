As Colorado exceeded 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed the statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted on schedule, but said social distancing and other precautionary measures would remain in place as the state transitions into the "safer at home" phase.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Polis acknowledged that a stay-at-home order is not a sustainable way to fight the spread, adding that Coloradans would be living with the new coronavirus for a while.
"Just because we've reached May 1, does not mean we'll have the same life as before," Polis said, acknowledging residents are suffering psychologically and financially.
"We need to figure out how we can run the marathon now that we've run the sprint," he said. "The easy part was the sprint, now we need to pace ourselves."
He emphasized that vulnerable populations, such as seniors, need to continue taking all precautions, including minimizing social interactions and staying home as much as possible.
The current stay-at-home order requires residents statewide to limit social distancing to 75-80% less interactions, which have been successful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, according to state data. As the stay-at-home order expires on April 26, those social distancing measures can be relaxed to 60-65%, Polis said. Hospitalization rates are leveling off, meaning he growth curve in hospitalizations that would overwhelm those facilities has stopped. Now the task is to figure out how to make that change sustainable, Polis said.
Beginning April 27:
-Businesses should keep their workforce at 50% and continue allowing those who can to work from home, especially vulnerable populations.
-Critical workers should continue to wear face masks and patrons should not congregate in lobbies
-Bars and restaurants must continue offering curb-side services and Polis hopes to allow a full reopening by mid-May, but that will be dependent on data in the coming weeks.
-Retailers can offer curbside services starting April 27, and then reopen, with social distancing measures, on May 1.
-In-person real-estate showings can restart on April 27