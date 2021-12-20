Gov. Jared Polis named Ken Montera on Monday to represent the 5th Congressional District, which includes Colorado Springs, on the University of Colorado Board of Regents.

Montera, a Republican, ran for an at-large seat on the board unsuccessfully in 2018. He will replace Chance Hill, who resigned his seat last month to "pursue new professional opportunities outside the state," the board and president said in a release announcing his departure. Hill was in the middle of a six-year term that would have expired in 2025; his replacement will serve through Nov. 8 of next year and will have a role in selecting the university's next president.

Polis took applications from anyone living in the 5th District through Dec. 6 for the unpaid post, which typically requires a time commitment of 10-15 hours a week, including two days set aside for board meetings and other university business. Regents are expected to visit the CU system's four campuses and get to know staff and students.

Polis on Monday also named Nick Ragain, president of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, to the Colorado Tourism Board.